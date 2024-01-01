2,000 Pakistani rupees to Armenian drams

Convert PKR to AMD at the real exchange rate

2,000 pkr
2,825.14 amd

1.000 PKR = 1.413 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.8131.4661.6560.9717.907
1 GBP1.17111.245104.0041.7171.9391.13620.97
1 USD0.9410.803183.5341.3791.5570.91316.843
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Armenian Dram
1 PKR1.41257 AMD
5 PKR7.06285 AMD
10 PKR14.12570 AMD
20 PKR28.25140 AMD
50 PKR70.62850 AMD
100 PKR141.25700 AMD
250 PKR353.14250 AMD
500 PKR706.28500 AMD
1000 PKR1,412.57000 AMD
2000 PKR2,825.14000 AMD
5000 PKR7,062.85000 AMD
10000 PKR14,125.70000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Pakistani Rupee
1 AMD0.70793 PKR
5 AMD3.53965 PKR
10 AMD7.07930 PKR
20 AMD14.15860 PKR
50 AMD35.39650 PKR
100 AMD70.79300 PKR
250 AMD176.98250 PKR
500 AMD353.96500 PKR
1000 AMD707.93000 PKR
2000 AMD1,415.86000 PKR
5000 AMD3,539.65000 PKR
10000 AMD7,079.30000 PKR