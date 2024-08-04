10 New Zealand dollars to Uruguayan pesos

Convert NZD to UYU at the real exchange rate

10 nzd
241.21 uyu

$1.000 NZD = $U24.12 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:40
NZD to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High24.635324.6353
Low23.660623.0835
Average24.192923.9632
Change-2.09%4.26%
1 NZD to UYU stats

The performance of NZD to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.6353 and a 30 day low of 23.6606. This means the 30 day average was 24.1929. The change for NZD to UYU was -2.09.

The performance of NZD to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.6353 and a 90 day low of 23.0835. This means the 90 day average was 23.9632. The change for NZD to UYU was 4.26.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5350.7810.91683.7881.3870.858146.49
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59654.5750.9030.55995.416
1 GBP1.2811.96711.173107.3241.7761.099187.639
1 EUR1.0921.6770.853191.5091.5140.937159.985

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 NZD24.12100 UYU
5 NZD120.60500 UYU
10 NZD241.21000 UYU
20 NZD482.42000 UYU
50 NZD1,206.05000 UYU
100 NZD2,412.10000 UYU
250 NZD6,030.25000 UYU
500 NZD12,060.50000 UYU
1000 NZD24,121.00000 UYU
2000 NZD48,242.00000 UYU
5000 NZD120,605.00000 UYU
10000 NZD241,210.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / New Zealand Dollar
1 UYU0.04146 NZD
5 UYU0.20729 NZD
10 UYU0.41458 NZD
20 UYU0.82915 NZD
50 UYU2.07289 NZD
100 UYU4.14577 NZD
250 UYU10.36443 NZD
500 UYU20.72885 NZD
1000 UYU41.45770 NZD
2000 UYU82.91540 NZD
5000 UYU207.28850 NZD
10000 UYU414.57700 NZD