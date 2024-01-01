500 New Zealand dollars to Salvadoran colóns

Convert NZD to SVC at the real exchange rate

500 nzd
2,607.94 svc

$1.000 NZD = ₡5.216 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NZD to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.37695.4219
Low5.14115.1411
Average5.26485.3190
Change-2.99%-0.80%
View full history

1 NZD to SVC stats

The performance of NZD to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.3769 and a 30 day low of 5.1411. This means the 30 day average was 5.2648. The change for NZD to SVC was -2.99.

The performance of NZD to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.4219 and a 90 day low of 5.1411. This means the 90 day average was 5.3190. The change for NZD to SVC was -0.80.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5340.7810.91683.7991.3870.858146.52
1 AUD0.65210.5090.59754.620.9040.55995.502
1 GBP1.2811.96511.173107.3421.7761.1187.685
1 EUR1.0921.6750.852191.5081.5140.937159.995

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Salvadoran Colón
1 NZD5.21588 SVC
5 NZD26.07940 SVC
10 NZD52.15880 SVC
20 NZD104.31760 SVC
50 NZD260.79400 SVC
100 NZD521.58800 SVC
250 NZD1,303.97000 SVC
500 NZD2,607.94000 SVC
1000 NZD5,215.88000 SVC
2000 NZD10,431.76000 SVC
5000 NZD26,079.40000 SVC
10000 NZD52,158.80000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / New Zealand Dollar
1 SVC0.19172 NZD
5 SVC0.95861 NZD
10 SVC1.91722 NZD
20 SVC3.83444 NZD
50 SVC9.58610 NZD
100 SVC19.17220 NZD
250 SVC47.93050 NZD
500 SVC95.86100 NZD
1000 SVC191.72200 NZD
2000 SVC383.44400 NZD
5000 SVC958.61000 NZD
10000 SVC1,917.22000 NZD