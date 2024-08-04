10 New Zealand dollars to Omani rials

Convert NZD to OMR at the real exchange rate

10 nzd
2.294 omr

$1.000 NZD = ر.ع.0.2294 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NZD to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23660.2386
Low0.22620.2262
Average0.23170.2340
Change-3.05%-0.83%
View full history

1 NZD to OMR stats

The performance of NZD to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2366 and a 30 day low of 0.2262. This means the 30 day average was 0.2317. The change for NZD to OMR was -3.05.

The performance of NZD to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2386 and a 90 day low of 0.2262. This means the 90 day average was 0.2340. The change for NZD to OMR was -0.83.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Omani Rial
1 NZD0.22938 OMR
5 NZD1.14690 OMR
10 NZD2.29380 OMR
20 NZD4.58760 OMR
50 NZD11.46900 OMR
100 NZD22.93800 OMR
250 NZD57.34500 OMR
500 NZD114.69000 OMR
1000 NZD229.38000 OMR
2000 NZD458.76000 OMR
5000 NZD1,146.90000 OMR
10000 NZD2,293.80000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / New Zealand Dollar
1 OMR4.35958 NZD
5 OMR21.79790 NZD
10 OMR43.59580 NZD
20 OMR87.19160 NZD
50 OMR217.97900 NZD
100 OMR435.95800 NZD
250 OMR1,089.89500 NZD
500 OMR2,179.79000 NZD
1000 OMR4,359.58000 NZD
2000 OMR8,719.16000 NZD
5000 OMR21,797.90000 NZD
10000 OMR43,595.80000 NZD