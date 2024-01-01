10 thousand New Zealand dollars to Icelandic krónas
Convert NZD to ISK at the real exchange rate
|1 NZD to ISK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|84.6720
|85.8068
|Low
|81.1494
|81.1494
|Average
|82.8344
|84.0881
|Change
|-2.95%
|-2.03%
1 NZD to ISK stats
The performance of NZD to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 84.6720 and a 30 day low of 81.1494. This means the 30 day average was 82.8344. The change for NZD to ISK was -2.95.
The performance of NZD to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 85.8068 and a 90 day low of 81.1494. This means the 90 day average was 84.0881. The change for NZD to ISK was -2.03.
|Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Icelandic Króna
|1 NZD
|82.17570 ISK
|5 NZD
|410.87850 ISK
|10 NZD
|821.75700 ISK
|20 NZD
|1,643.51400 ISK
|50 NZD
|4,108.78500 ISK
|100 NZD
|8,217.57000 ISK
|250 NZD
|20,543.92500 ISK
|500 NZD
|41,087.85000 ISK
|1000 NZD
|82,175.70000 ISK
|2000 NZD
|164,351.40000 ISK
|5000 NZD
|410,878.50000 ISK
|10000 NZD
|821,757.00000 ISK