5 New Zealand dollars to Danish kroner

Convert NZD to DKK at the real exchange rate

5 nzd
20.37 dkk

$1.000 NZD = kr4.075 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Wise

NZD to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.22994.2808
Low4.04824.0482
Average4.13224.1939
Change-3.63%-2.12%
1 NZD to DKK stats

The performance of NZD to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.2299 and a 30 day low of 4.0482. This means the 30 day average was 4.1322. The change for NZD to DKK was -3.63.

The performance of NZD to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.2808 and a 90 day low of 4.0482. This means the 90 day average was 4.1939. The change for NZD to DKK was -2.12.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Danish Krone
1 NZD4.07466 DKK
5 NZD20.37330 DKK
10 NZD40.74660 DKK
20 NZD81.49320 DKK
50 NZD203.73300 DKK
100 NZD407.46600 DKK
250 NZD1,018.66500 DKK
500 NZD2,037.33000 DKK
1000 NZD4,074.66000 DKK
2000 NZD8,149.32000 DKK
5000 NZD20,373.30000 DKK
10000 NZD40,746.60000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / New Zealand Dollar
1 DKK0.24542 NZD
5 DKK1.22710 NZD
10 DKK2.45419 NZD
20 DKK4.90838 NZD
50 DKK12.27095 NZD
100 DKK24.54190 NZD
250 DKK61.35475 NZD
500 DKK122.70950 NZD
1000 DKK245.41900 NZD
2000 DKK490.83800 NZD
5000 DKK1,227.09500 NZD
10000 DKK2,454.19000 NZD