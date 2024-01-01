250 Nepalese rupees to Norwegian kroner

Convert NPR to NOK at the real exchange rate

250 npr
20.43 nok

₨1.000 NPR = kr0.08172 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NPR to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NPR to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08240.0824
Low0.07890.0786
Average0.08100.0802
Change3.51%0.76%
View full history

1 NPR to NOK stats

The performance of NPR to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0824 and a 30 day low of 0.0789. This means the 30 day average was 0.0810. The change for NPR to NOK was 3.51.

The performance of NPR to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0824 and a 90 day low of 0.0786. This means the 90 day average was 0.0802. The change for NPR to NOK was 0.76.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nepalese rupees

NPR to USD

NPR to EUR

NPR to GBP

NPR to INR

NPR to JPY

NPR to RUB

NPR to AUD

NPR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Norwegian Krone
1 NPR0.08172 NOK
5 NPR0.40858 NOK
10 NPR0.81716 NOK
20 NPR1.63431 NOK
50 NPR4.08579 NOK
100 NPR8.17157 NOK
250 NPR20.42893 NOK
500 NPR40.85785 NOK
1000 NPR81.71570 NOK
2000 NPR163.43140 NOK
5000 NPR408.57850 NOK
10000 NPR817.15700 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Nepalese Rupee
1 NOK12.23760 NPR
5 NOK61.18800 NPR
10 NOK122.37600 NPR
20 NOK244.75200 NPR
50 NOK611.88000 NPR
100 NOK1,223.76000 NPR
250 NOK3,059.40000 NPR
500 NOK6,118.80000 NPR
1000 NOK12,237.60000 NPR
2000 NOK24,475.20000 NPR
5000 NOK61,188.00000 NPR
10000 NOK122,376.00000 NPR