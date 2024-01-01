5 Nepalese rupees to Jamaican dollars

Convert NPR to JMD at the real exchange rate

5 npr
5.83 jmd

₨1.000 NPR = J$1.165 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NPR to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NPR to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.17121.1755
Low1.16501.1619
Average1.16761.1672
Change-0.18%0.03%
View full history

1 NPR to JMD stats

The performance of NPR to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1712 and a 30 day low of 1.1650. This means the 30 day average was 1.1676. The change for NPR to JMD was -0.18.

The performance of NPR to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1755 and a 90 day low of 1.1619. This means the 90 day average was 1.1672. The change for NPR to JMD was 0.03.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nepalese rupees

NPR to USD

NPR to EUR

NPR to GBP

NPR to INR

NPR to JPY

NPR to RUB

NPR to AUD

NPR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Jamaican Dollar
1 NPR1.16510 JMD
5 NPR5.82550 JMD
10 NPR11.65100 JMD
20 NPR23.30200 JMD
50 NPR58.25500 JMD
100 NPR116.51000 JMD
250 NPR291.27500 JMD
500 NPR582.55000 JMD
1000 NPR1,165.10000 JMD
2000 NPR2,330.20000 JMD
5000 NPR5,825.50000 JMD
10000 NPR11,651.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Nepalese Rupee
1 JMD0.85829 NPR
5 JMD4.29146 NPR
10 JMD8.58292 NPR
20 JMD17.16584 NPR
50 JMD42.91460 NPR
100 JMD85.82920 NPR
250 JMD214.57300 NPR
500 JMD429.14600 NPR
1000 JMD858.29200 NPR
2000 JMD1,716.58400 NPR
5000 JMD4,291.46000 NPR
10000 JMD8,582.92000 NPR