50 Norwegian kroner to East Caribbean dollars

Convert NOK to XCD at the real exchange rate

50 nok
12.33 xcd

kr1.000 NOK = $0.2466 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NOK to XCD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25600.2584
Low0.24470.2447
Average0.24920.2520
Change-3.69%-1.06%
View full history

1 NOK to XCD stats

The performance of NOK to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2560 and a 30 day low of 0.2447. This means the 30 day average was 0.2492. The change for NOK to XCD was -3.69.

The performance of NOK to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2584 and a 90 day low of 0.2447. This means the 90 day average was 0.2520. The change for NOK to XCD was -1.06.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / East Caribbean Dollar
1 NOK0.24658 XCD
5 NOK1.23289 XCD
10 NOK2.46578 XCD
20 NOK4.93156 XCD
50 NOK12.32890 XCD
100 NOK24.65780 XCD
250 NOK61.64450 XCD
500 NOK123.28900 XCD
1000 NOK246.57800 XCD
2000 NOK493.15600 XCD
5000 NOK1,232.89000 XCD
10000 NOK2,465.78000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 XCD4.05552 NOK
5 XCD20.27760 NOK
10 XCD40.55520 NOK
20 XCD81.11040 NOK
50 XCD202.77600 NOK
100 XCD405.55200 NOK
250 XCD1,013.88000 NOK
500 XCD2,027.76000 NOK
1000 XCD4,055.52000 NOK
2000 XCD8,111.04000 NOK
5000 XCD20,277.60000 NOK
10000 XCD40,555.20000 NOK