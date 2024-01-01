10 thousand Norwegian kroner to East Caribbean dollars
Convert NOK to XCD at the real exchange rate
|1 NOK to XCD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.2560
|0.2584
|Low
|0.2447
|0.2447
|Average
|0.2492
|0.2520
|Change
|-3.69%
|-1.06%
|View full history
1 NOK to XCD stats
The performance of NOK to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2560 and a 30 day low of 0.2447. This means the 30 day average was 0.2492. The change for NOK to XCD was -3.69.
The performance of NOK to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2584 and a 90 day low of 0.2447. This means the 90 day average was 0.2520. The change for NOK to XCD was -1.06.
|Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Norwegian Krone
|1 XCD
|4.05552 NOK
|5 XCD
|20.27760 NOK
|10 XCD
|40.55520 NOK
|20 XCD
|81.11040 NOK
|50 XCD
|202.77600 NOK
|100 XCD
|405.55200 NOK
|250 XCD
|1,013.88000 NOK
|500 XCD
|2,027.76000 NOK
|1000 XCD
|4,055.52000 NOK
|2000 XCD
|8,111.04000 NOK
|5000 XCD
|20,277.60000 NOK
|10000 XCD
|40,555.20000 NOK