1 thousand Norwegian kroner to Samoan talas

Convert NOK to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 nok
251.76 wst

kr1.000 NOK = WS$0.2518 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25760.2606
Low0.24500.2450
Average0.25180.2541
Change-2.11%-0.52%
View full history

1 NOK to WST stats

The performance of NOK to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2576 and a 30 day low of 0.2450. This means the 30 day average was 0.2518. The change for NOK to WST was -2.11.

The performance of NOK to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2606 and a 90 day low of 0.2450. This means the 90 day average was 0.2541. The change for NOK to WST was -0.52.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Samoan Tala
1 NOK0.25176 WST
5 NOK1.25879 WST
10 NOK2.51758 WST
20 NOK5.03516 WST
50 NOK12.58790 WST
100 NOK25.17580 WST
250 NOK62.93950 WST
500 NOK125.87900 WST
1000 NOK251.75800 WST
2000 NOK503.51600 WST
5000 NOK1,258.79000 WST
10000 NOK2,517.58000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Norwegian Krone
1 WST3.97208 NOK
5 WST19.86040 NOK
10 WST39.72080 NOK
20 WST79.44160 NOK
50 WST198.60400 NOK
100 WST397.20800 NOK
250 WST993.02000 NOK
500 WST1,986.04000 NOK
1000 WST3,972.08000 NOK
2000 WST7,944.16000 NOK
5000 WST19,860.40000 NOK
10000 WST39,720.80000 NOK