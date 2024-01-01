2,000 Norwegian kroner to Seychellois rupees

Convert NOK to SCR at the real exchange rate

2,000 nok
2,536.16 scr

kr1.000 NOK = ₨1.268 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.39311.3931
Low1.22631.2263
Average1.29161.2931
Change-5.29%1.00%
View full history

1 NOK to SCR stats

The performance of NOK to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3931 and a 30 day low of 1.2263. This means the 30 day average was 1.2916. The change for NOK to SCR was -5.29.

The performance of NOK to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3931 and a 90 day low of 1.2263. This means the 90 day average was 1.2931. The change for NOK to SCR was 1.00.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Seychellois rupees

  1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to SCR rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Seychellois Rupee
1 NOK1.26808 SCR
5 NOK6.34040 SCR
10 NOK12.68080 SCR
20 NOK25.36160 SCR
50 NOK63.40400 SCR
100 NOK126.80800 SCR
250 NOK317.02000 SCR
500 NOK634.04000 SCR
1000 NOK1,268.08000 SCR
2000 NOK2,536.16000 SCR
5000 NOK6,340.40000 SCR
10000 NOK12,680.80000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Norwegian Krone
1 SCR0.78860 NOK
5 SCR3.94299 NOK
10 SCR7.88597 NOK
20 SCR15.77194 NOK
50 SCR39.42985 NOK
100 SCR78.85970 NOK
250 SCR197.14925 NOK
500 SCR394.29850 NOK
1000 SCR788.59700 NOK
2000 SCR1,577.19400 NOK
5000 SCR3,942.98500 NOK
10000 SCR7,885.97000 NOK