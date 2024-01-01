10 thousand Norwegian kroner to Macedonian denars
Convert NOK to MKD at the real exchange rate
|1 NOK to MKD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|5.3941
|5.4670
|Low
|5.1384
|5.1384
|Average
|5.2315
|5.3184
|Change
|-3.57%
|-1.59%
1 NOK to MKD stats
The performance of NOK to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.3941 and a 30 day low of 5.1384. This means the 30 day average was 5.2315. The change for NOK to MKD was -3.57.
The performance of NOK to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.4670 and a 90 day low of 5.1384. This means the 90 day average was 5.3184. The change for NOK to MKD was -1.59.
|Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Macedonian Denar
|1 NOK
|5.20131 MKD
|5 NOK
|26.00655 MKD
|10 NOK
|52.01310 MKD
|20 NOK
|104.02620 MKD
|50 NOK
|260.06550 MKD
|100 NOK
|520.13100 MKD
|250 NOK
|1,300.32750 MKD
|500 NOK
|2,600.65500 MKD
|1000 NOK
|5,201.31000 MKD
|2000 NOK
|10,402.62000 MKD
|5000 NOK
|26,006.55000 MKD
|10000 NOK
|52,013.10000 MKD