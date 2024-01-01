100 Norwegian kroner to Macedonian denars

Convert NOK to MKD at the real exchange rate

100 nok
520.13 mkd

kr1.000 NOK = ден5.201 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to MKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.39415.4670
Low5.13845.1384
Average5.23155.3184
Change-3.57%-1.59%
1 NOK to MKD stats

The performance of NOK to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.3941 and a 30 day low of 5.1384. This means the 30 day average was 5.2315. The change for NOK to MKD was -3.57.

The performance of NOK to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.4670 and a 90 day low of 5.1384. This means the 90 day average was 5.3184. The change for NOK to MKD was -1.59.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Macedonian Denar
1 NOK5.20131 MKD
5 NOK26.00655 MKD
10 NOK52.01310 MKD
20 NOK104.02620 MKD
50 NOK260.06550 MKD
100 NOK520.13100 MKD
250 NOK1,300.32750 MKD
500 NOK2,600.65500 MKD
1000 NOK5,201.31000 MKD
2000 NOK10,402.62000 MKD
5000 NOK26,006.55000 MKD
10000 NOK52,013.10000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Norwegian Krone
1 MKD0.19226 NOK
5 MKD0.96130 NOK
10 MKD1.92259 NOK
20 MKD3.84518 NOK
50 MKD9.61295 NOK
100 MKD19.22590 NOK
250 MKD48.06475 NOK
500 MKD96.12950 NOK
1000 MKD192.25900 NOK
2000 MKD384.51800 NOK
5000 MKD961.29500 NOK
10000 MKD1,922.59000 NOK