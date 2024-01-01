50 Norwegian kroner to Moldovan leus

Convert NOK to MDL at the real exchange rate

50 nok
80.69 mdl

kr1.000 NOK = L1.614 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NOK to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.69021.6923
Low1.60501.6050
Average1.63301.6520
Change-4.52%-0.88%
View full history

1 NOK to MDL stats

The performance of NOK to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6902 and a 30 day low of 1.6050. This means the 30 day average was 1.6330. The change for NOK to MDL was -4.52.

The performance of NOK to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6923 and a 90 day low of 1.6050. This means the 90 day average was 1.6520. The change for NOK to MDL was -0.88.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Moldovan Leu
1 NOK1.61385 MDL
5 NOK8.06925 MDL
10 NOK16.13850 MDL
20 NOK32.27700 MDL
50 NOK80.69250 MDL
100 NOK161.38500 MDL
250 NOK403.46250 MDL
500 NOK806.92500 MDL
1000 NOK1,613.85000 MDL
2000 NOK3,227.70000 MDL
5000 NOK8,069.25000 MDL
10000 NOK16,138.50000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Norwegian Krone
1 MDL0.61964 NOK
5 MDL3.09818 NOK
10 MDL6.19636 NOK
20 MDL12.39272 NOK
50 MDL30.98180 NOK
100 MDL61.96360 NOK
250 MDL154.90900 NOK
500 MDL309.81800 NOK
1000 MDL619.63600 NOK
2000 MDL1,239.27200 NOK
5000 MDL3,098.18000 NOK
10000 MDL6,196.36000 NOK