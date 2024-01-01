1 Moldovan leu to Norwegian kroner

Convert MDL to NOK at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = kr0.6074 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:06
MDL to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

NOK
1 MDL to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.62320.6251
Low0.60700.5983
Average0.61520.6119
Change-1.48%-0.18%
1 MDL to NOK stats

The performance of MDL to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6232 and a 30 day low of 0.6070. This means the 30 day average was 0.6152. The change for MDL to NOK was -1.48.

The performance of MDL to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6251 and a 90 day low of 0.5983. This means the 90 day average was 0.6119. The change for MDL to NOK was -0.18.

1 USD10.7918.1221.3971.53784.4271.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.9261.7681.944106.8082.1531.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6590.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.96811.160.4151.2180.961

How to convert Moldovan leus to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Norwegian Krone
1 MDL0.60740 NOK
5 MDL3.03702 NOK
10 MDL6.07403 NOK
20 MDL12.14806 NOK
50 MDL30.37015 NOK
100 MDL60.74030 NOK
250 MDL151.85075 NOK
500 MDL303.70150 NOK
1000 MDL607.40300 NOK
2000 MDL1,214.80600 NOK
5000 MDL3,037.01500 NOK
10000 MDL6,074.03000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Moldovan Leu
1 NOK1.64635 MDL
5 NOK8.23175 MDL
10 NOK16.46350 MDL
20 NOK32.92700 MDL
50 NOK82.31750 MDL
100 NOK164.63500 MDL
250 NOK411.58750 MDL
500 NOK823.17500 MDL
1000 NOK1,646.35000 MDL
2000 NOK3,292.70000 MDL
5000 NOK8,231.75000 MDL
10000 NOK16,463.50000 MDL