100 Norwegian kroner to Laotian kips

Convert NOK to LAK at the real exchange rate

100 nok
202,621 lak

kr1.000 NOK = ₭2,026 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,092.58002,092.5800
Low2,009.17001,954.2500
Average2,043.82732,035.1674
Change-3.17%2.84%
1 NOK to LAK stats

The performance of NOK to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,092.5800 and a 30 day low of 2,009.1700. This means the 30 day average was 2,043.8273. The change for NOK to LAK was -3.17.

The performance of NOK to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,092.5800 and a 90 day low of 1,954.2500. This means the 90 day average was 2,035.1674. The change for NOK to LAK was 2.84.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Laotian Kip
1 NOK2,026.21000 LAK
5 NOK10,131.05000 LAK
10 NOK20,262.10000 LAK
20 NOK40,524.20000 LAK
50 NOK101,310.50000 LAK
100 NOK202,621.00000 LAK
250 NOK506,552.50000 LAK
500 NOK1,013,105.00000 LAK
1000 NOK2,026,210.00000 LAK
2000 NOK4,052,420.00000 LAK
5000 NOK10,131,050.00000 LAK
10000 NOK20,262,100.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Norwegian Krone
1 LAK0.00049 NOK
5 LAK0.00247 NOK
10 LAK0.00494 NOK
20 LAK0.00987 NOK
50 LAK0.02468 NOK
100 LAK0.04935 NOK
250 LAK0.12338 NOK
500 LAK0.24677 NOK
1000 LAK0.49353 NOK
2000 LAK0.98706 NOK
5000 LAK2.46766 NOK
10000 LAK4.93532 NOK