10 Norwegian kroner to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert NOK to KWD at the real exchange rate

10 nok
0.278 kwd

kr1.000 NOK = ك0.02785 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

NOK to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02900.0293
Low0.02770.0277
Average0.02820.0286
Change-4.07%-1.87%
1 NOK to KWD stats

The performance of NOK to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0290 and a 30 day low of 0.0277. This means the 30 day average was 0.0282. The change for NOK to KWD was -4.07.

The performance of NOK to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0293 and a 90 day low of 0.0277. This means the 90 day average was 0.0286. The change for NOK to KWD was -1.87.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 NOK0.02785 KWD
5 NOK0.13925 KWD
10 NOK0.27850 KWD
20 NOK0.55699 KWD
50 NOK1.39248 KWD
100 NOK2.78496 KWD
250 NOK6.96240 KWD
500 NOK13.92480 KWD
1000 NOK27.84960 KWD
2000 NOK55.69920 KWD
5000 NOK139.24800 KWD
10000 NOK278.49600 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Norwegian Krone
1 KWD35.90720 NOK
5 KWD179.53600 NOK
10 KWD359.07200 NOK
20 KWD718.14400 NOK
50 KWD1,795.36000 NOK
100 KWD3,590.72000 NOK
250 KWD8,976.80000 NOK
500 KWD17,953.60000 NOK
1000 KWD35,907.20000 NOK
2000 KWD71,814.40000 NOK
5000 KWD179,536.00000 NOK
10000 KWD359,072.00000 NOK