10 Norwegian kroner to South Korean wons
Convert NOK to KRW at the real exchange rate
|1 NOK to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|130.6390
|132.0210
|Low
|124.0250
|124.0250
|Average
|127.3454
|128.4467
|Change
|-5.06%
|-0.71%
|View full history
1 NOK to KRW stats
The performance of NOK to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 130.6390 and a 30 day low of 124.0250. This means the 30 day average was 127.3454. The change for NOK to KRW was -5.06.
The performance of NOK to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 132.0210 and a 90 day low of 124.0250. This means the 90 day average was 128.4467. The change for NOK to KRW was -0.71.
|Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / South Korean Won
|1 NOK
|124.02500 KRW
|5 NOK
|620.12500 KRW
|10 NOK
|1,240.25000 KRW
|20 NOK
|2,480.50000 KRW
|50 NOK
|6,201.25000 KRW
|100 NOK
|12,402.50000 KRW
|250 NOK
|31,006.25000 KRW
|500 NOK
|62,012.50000 KRW
|1000 NOK
|124,025.00000 KRW
|2000 NOK
|248,050.00000 KRW
|5000 NOK
|620,125.00000 KRW
|10000 NOK
|1,240,250.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Norwegian Krone
|1 KRW
|0.00806 NOK
|5 KRW
|0.04031 NOK
|10 KRW
|0.08063 NOK
|20 KRW
|0.16126 NOK
|50 KRW
|0.40315 NOK
|100 KRW
|0.80629 NOK
|250 KRW
|2.01572 NOK
|500 KRW
|4.03145 NOK
|1000 KRW
|8.06290 NOK
|2000 KRW
|16.12580 NOK
|5000 KRW
|40.31450 NOK
|10000 KRW
|80.62900 NOK
|20000 KRW
|161.25800 NOK
|30000 KRW
|241.88700 NOK
|40000 KRW
|322.51600 NOK
|50000 KRW
|403.14500 NOK