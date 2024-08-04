10 Norwegian kroner to South Korean wons

Convert NOK to KRW at the real exchange rate

10 nok
1,240 krw

kr1.000 NOK = ₩124.0 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

NOK to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High130.6390132.0210
Low124.0250124.0250
Average127.3454128.4467
Change-5.06%-0.71%
View full history

1 NOK to KRW stats

The performance of NOK to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 130.6390 and a 30 day low of 124.0250. This means the 30 day average was 127.3454. The change for NOK to KRW was -5.06.

The performance of NOK to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 132.0210 and a 90 day low of 124.0250. This means the 90 day average was 128.4467. The change for NOK to KRW was -0.71.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / South Korean Won
1 NOK124.02500 KRW
5 NOK620.12500 KRW
10 NOK1,240.25000 KRW
20 NOK2,480.50000 KRW
50 NOK6,201.25000 KRW
100 NOK12,402.50000 KRW
250 NOK31,006.25000 KRW
500 NOK62,012.50000 KRW
1000 NOK124,025.00000 KRW
2000 NOK248,050.00000 KRW
5000 NOK620,125.00000 KRW
10000 NOK1,240,250.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Norwegian Krone
1 KRW0.00806 NOK
5 KRW0.04031 NOK
10 KRW0.08063 NOK
20 KRW0.16126 NOK
50 KRW0.40315 NOK
100 KRW0.80629 NOK
250 KRW2.01572 NOK
500 KRW4.03145 NOK
1000 KRW8.06290 NOK
2000 KRW16.12580 NOK
5000 KRW40.31450 NOK
10000 KRW80.62900 NOK
20000 KRW161.25800 NOK
30000 KRW241.88700 NOK
40000 KRW322.51600 NOK
50000 KRW403.14500 NOK