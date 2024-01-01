5 South Korean wons to Norwegian kroner

Convert KRW to NOK at the real exchange rate

5 krw
0.04 nok

1.00000 KRW = 0.00788 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.927851.348451.530920.79358883.00911.34717.1936
1 EUR1.077711.453221.649880.8553289.45891.451777.75254
1 CAD0.7415920.68812511.135320.58851961.55890.9989995.33472
1 AUD0.65320.6061060.88080810.51837254.22150.8799264.69886

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Norwegian Krone
1 KRW0.00788 NOK
5 KRW0.03942 NOK
10 KRW0.07884 NOK
20 KRW0.15769 NOK
50 KRW0.39422 NOK
100 KRW0.78845 NOK
250 KRW1.97112 NOK
500 KRW3.94223 NOK
1000 KRW7.88447 NOK
2000 KRW15.76894 NOK
5000 KRW39.42235 NOK
10000 KRW78.84470 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / South Korean Won
1 NOK126.83200 KRW
5 NOK634.16000 KRW
10 NOK1268.32000 KRW
20 NOK2536.64000 KRW
50 NOK6341.60000 KRW
100 NOK12683.20000 KRW
250 NOK31708.00000 KRW
500 NOK63416.00000 KRW
1000 NOK126832.00000 KRW
2000 NOK253664.00000 KRW
5000 NOK634160.00000 KRW
10000 NOK1268320.00000 KRW