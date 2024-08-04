1 Norwegian krone to Indian rupees

Convert NOK to INR at the real exchange rate

1 nok
7.65 inr

kr1.000 NOK = ₹7.653 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.91507.9526
Low7.59107.5910
Average7.71777.7940
Change-3.31%-0.67%
1 NOK to INR stats

The performance of NOK to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.9150 and a 30 day low of 7.5910. This means the 30 day average was 7.7177. The change for NOK to INR was -3.31.

The performance of NOK to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.9526 and a 90 day low of 7.5910. This means the 90 day average was 7.7940. The change for NOK to INR was -0.67.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian krone

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Indian Rupee
1 NOK7.65311 INR
5 NOK38.26555 INR
10 NOK76.53110 INR
20 NOK153.06220 INR
50 NOK382.65550 INR
100 NOK765.31100 INR
250 NOK1,913.27750 INR
500 NOK3,826.55500 INR
1000 NOK7,653.11000 INR
2000 NOK15,306.22000 INR
5000 NOK38,265.55000 INR
10000 NOK76,531.10000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Norwegian Krone
1 INR0.13067 NOK
5 INR0.65333 NOK
10 INR1.30666 NOK
20 INR2.61332 NOK
50 INR6.53330 NOK
100 INR13.06660 NOK
250 INR32.66650 NOK
300 INR39.19980 NOK
500 INR65.33300 NOK
600 INR78.39960 NOK
1000 INR130.66600 NOK
2000 INR261.33200 NOK
5000 INR653.33000 NOK
10000 INR1,306.66000 NOK
25000 INR3,266.65000 NOK
50000 INR6,533.30000 NOK
100000 INR13,066.60000 NOK
1000000 INR130,666.00000 NOK
1000000000 INR130,666,000.00000 NOK