2,000 Norwegian kroner to Gambian dalasis

Convert NOK to GMD at the real exchange rate

2,000 nok
12,491.44 gmd

kr1.000 NOK = D6.246 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NOK to GMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.42436.4952
Low6.15936.1593
Average6.28026.3416
Change-2.78%-0.05%
View full history

1 NOK to GMD stats

The performance of NOK to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.4243 and a 30 day low of 6.1593. This means the 30 day average was 6.2802. The change for NOK to GMD was -2.78.

The performance of NOK to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.4952 and a 90 day low of 6.1593. This means the 90 day average was 6.3416. The change for NOK to GMD was -0.05.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Gambian Dalasi
1 NOK6.24572 GMD
5 NOK31.22860 GMD
10 NOK62.45720 GMD
20 NOK124.91440 GMD
50 NOK312.28600 GMD
100 NOK624.57200 GMD
250 NOK1,561.43000 GMD
500 NOK3,122.86000 GMD
1000 NOK6,245.72000 GMD
2000 NOK12,491.44000 GMD
5000 NOK31,228.60000 GMD
10000 NOK62,457.20000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Norwegian Krone
1 GMD0.16011 NOK
5 GMD0.80055 NOK
10 GMD1.60110 NOK
20 GMD3.20220 NOK
50 GMD8.00550 NOK
100 GMD16.01100 NOK
250 GMD40.02750 NOK
500 GMD80.05500 NOK
1000 GMD160.11000 NOK
2000 GMD320.22000 NOK
5000 GMD800.55000 NOK
10000 GMD1,601.10000 NOK