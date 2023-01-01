1 thousand Gambian dalasis to Norwegian kroner

Convert GMD to NOK at the real exchange rate

1000 gmd
165.90 nok

1.00000 GMD = 0.16590 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:18 UTC
GMD to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Norwegian Krone
1 GMD0.16590 NOK
5 GMD0.82949 NOK
10 GMD1.65899 NOK
20 GMD3.31798 NOK
50 GMD8.29495 NOK
100 GMD16.58990 NOK
250 GMD41.47475 NOK
500 GMD82.94950 NOK
1000 GMD165.89900 NOK
2000 GMD331.79800 NOK
5000 GMD829.49500 NOK
10000 GMD1658.99000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Gambian Dalasi
1 NOK6.02778 GMD
5 NOK30.13890 GMD
10 NOK60.27780 GMD
20 NOK120.55560 GMD
50 NOK301.38900 GMD
100 NOK602.77800 GMD
250 NOK1506.94500 GMD
500 NOK3013.89000 GMD
1000 NOK6027.78000 GMD
2000 NOK12055.56000 GMD
5000 NOK30138.90000 GMD
10000 NOK60277.80000 GMD