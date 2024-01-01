1 Norwegian krone to Djiboutian francs

Convert NOK to DJF at the real exchange rate

1 nok
16 djf

kr1.000 NOK = Fdj16.22 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.848517.0161
Low16.116316.1163
Average16.399716.5907
Change-3.74%-1.00%
1 NOK to DJF stats

The performance of NOK to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.8485 and a 30 day low of 16.1163. This means the 30 day average was 16.3997. The change for NOK to DJF was -3.74.

The performance of NOK to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.0161 and a 90 day low of 16.1163. This means the 90 day average was 16.5907. The change for NOK to DJF was -1.00.

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Djiboutian Franc
1 NOK16.21760 DJF
5 NOK81.08800 DJF
10 NOK162.17600 DJF
20 NOK324.35200 DJF
50 NOK810.88000 DJF
100 NOK1,621.76000 DJF
250 NOK4,054.40000 DJF
500 NOK8,108.80000 DJF
1000 NOK16,217.60000 DJF
2000 NOK32,435.20000 DJF
5000 NOK81,088.00000 DJF
10000 NOK162,176.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Norwegian Krone
1 DJF0.06166 NOK
5 DJF0.30831 NOK
10 DJF0.61661 NOK
20 DJF1.23323 NOK
50 DJF3.08307 NOK
100 DJF6.16614 NOK
250 DJF15.41535 NOK
500 DJF30.83070 NOK
1000 DJF61.66140 NOK
2000 DJF123.32280 NOK
5000 DJF308.30700 NOK
10000 DJF616.61400 NOK