2,000 Norwegian kroner to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert NOK to BAM at the real exchange rate

2,000 nok
327.41 bam

kr1.000 NOK = KM0.1637 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NOK to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17110.1733
Low0.16340.1634
Average0.16610.1688
Change-4.32%-2.36%
View full history

1 NOK to BAM stats

The performance of NOK to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1711 and a 30 day low of 0.1634. This means the 30 day average was 0.1661. The change for NOK to BAM was -4.32.

The performance of NOK to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1733 and a 90 day low of 0.1634. This means the 90 day average was 0.1688. The change for NOK to BAM was -2.36.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 NOK0.16371 BAM
5 NOK0.81853 BAM
10 NOK1.63705 BAM
20 NOK3.27410 BAM
50 NOK8.18525 BAM
100 NOK16.37050 BAM
250 NOK40.92625 BAM
500 NOK81.85250 BAM
1000 NOK163.70500 BAM
2000 NOK327.41000 BAM
5000 NOK818.52500 BAM
10000 NOK1,637.05000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Norwegian Krone
1 BAM6.10856 NOK
5 BAM30.54280 NOK
10 BAM61.08560 NOK
20 BAM122.17120 NOK
50 BAM305.42800 NOK
100 BAM610.85600 NOK
250 BAM1,527.14000 NOK
500 BAM3,054.28000 NOK
1000 BAM6,108.56000 NOK
2000 BAM12,217.12000 NOK
5000 BAM30,542.80000 NOK
10000 BAM61,085.60000 NOK