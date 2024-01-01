100 Nicaraguan córdobas to Ugandan shillings

Convert NIO to UGX at the real exchange rate

100 nio
10,099 ugx

C$1.000 NIO = Ush101.0 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
NIO to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High101.8190103.9150
Low100.2080100.2080
Average100.6868101.7177
Change0.52%-1.09%
1 NIO to UGX stats

The performance of NIO to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 101.8190 and a 30 day low of 100.2080. This means the 30 day average was 100.6868. The change for NIO to UGX was 0.52.

The performance of NIO to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 103.9150 and a 90 day low of 100.2080. This means the 90 day average was 101.7177. The change for NIO to UGX was -1.09.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Ugandan Shilling
1 NIO100.99200 UGX
5 NIO504.96000 UGX
10 NIO1,009.92000 UGX
20 NIO2,019.84000 UGX
50 NIO5,049.60000 UGX
100 NIO10,099.20000 UGX
250 NIO25,248.00000 UGX
500 NIO50,496.00000 UGX
1000 NIO100,992.00000 UGX
2000 NIO201,984.00000 UGX
5000 NIO504,960.00000 UGX
10000 NIO1,009,920.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 UGX0.00990 NIO
5 UGX0.04951 NIO
10 UGX0.09902 NIO
20 UGX0.19804 NIO
50 UGX0.49509 NIO
100 UGX0.99018 NIO
250 UGX2.47545 NIO
500 UGX4.95090 NIO
1000 UGX9.90179 NIO
2000 UGX19.80358 NIO
5000 UGX49.50895 NIO
10000 UGX99.01790 NIO