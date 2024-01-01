50 Nicaraguan córdobas to Romanian leus

Convert NIO to RON

50 nio
6.19 ron

C$1.000 NIO = L0.1238 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NIO to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12520.1266
Low0.12330.1233
Average0.12420.1249
Change-0.74%-1.23%
1 NIO to RON stats

The performance of NIO to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1252 and a 30 day low of 0.1233. This means the 30 day average was 0.1242. The change for NIO to RON was -0.74.

The performance of NIO to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1266 and a 90 day low of 0.1233. This means the 90 day average was 0.1249. The change for NIO to RON was -1.23.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Romanian Leu
1 NIO0.12380 RON
5 NIO0.61901 RON
10 NIO1.23802 RON
20 NIO2.47604 RON
50 NIO6.19010 RON
100 NIO12.38020 RON
250 NIO30.95050 RON
500 NIO61.90100 RON
1000 NIO123.80200 RON
2000 NIO247.60400 RON
5000 NIO619.01000 RON
10000 NIO1,238.02000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 RON8.07741 NIO
5 RON40.38705 NIO
10 RON80.77410 NIO
20 RON161.54820 NIO
50 RON403.87050 NIO
100 RON807.74100 NIO
250 RON2,019.35250 NIO
500 RON4,038.70500 NIO
1000 RON8,077.41000 NIO
2000 RON16,154.82000 NIO
5000 RON40,387.05000 NIO
10000 RON80,774.10000 NIO