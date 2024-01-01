10 Nicaraguan córdobas to Qatari rials

Convert NIO to QAR at the real exchange rate

10 nio
0.99 qar

C$1.000 NIO = QR0.09899 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NIO to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NIO to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09930.0993
Low0.09890.0988
Average0.09900.0990
Change-0.08%0.01%
View full history

1 NIO to QAR stats

The performance of NIO to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0993 and a 30 day low of 0.0989. This means the 30 day average was 0.0990. The change for NIO to QAR was -0.08.

The performance of NIO to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0993 and a 90 day low of 0.0988. This means the 90 day average was 0.0990. The change for NIO to QAR was 0.01.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nicaraguan córdobas to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NIO in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NIO to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nicaraguan córdobas

NIO to USD

NIO to EUR

NIO to GBP

NIO to INR

NIO to JPY

NIO to RUB

NIO to AUD

NIO to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Qatari Rial
1 NIO0.09899 QAR
5 NIO0.49494 QAR
10 NIO0.98988 QAR
20 NIO1.97977 QAR
50 NIO4.94942 QAR
100 NIO9.89883 QAR
250 NIO24.74708 QAR
500 NIO49.49415 QAR
1000 NIO98.98830 QAR
2000 NIO197.97660 QAR
5000 NIO494.94150 QAR
10000 NIO989.88300 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 QAR10.10220 NIO
5 QAR50.51100 NIO
10 QAR101.02200 NIO
20 QAR202.04400 NIO
50 QAR505.11000 NIO
100 QAR1,010.22000 NIO
250 QAR2,525.55000 NIO
500 QAR5,051.10000 NIO
1000 QAR10,102.20000 NIO
2000 QAR20,204.40000 NIO
5000 QAR50,511.00000 NIO
10000 QAR101,022.00000 NIO