10 thousand Qatari rials to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert QAR to NIO at the real exchange rate

10,000 qar
101,097 nio

1.00000 QAR = 10.10970 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.02291.35085278.970.7947230.929051528.231.53315
1 INR0.012044910.01627083.360160.009572340.0111918.40730.0184666
1 CAD0.74027561.45971206.5140.5883130.6877321131.311.13496
1 PKR0.003584610.2976050.0048422810.002848780.003330195.478120.00549577

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 QAR10.10970 NIO
5 QAR50.54850 NIO
10 QAR101.09700 NIO
20 QAR202.19400 NIO
50 QAR505.48500 NIO
100 QAR1010.97000 NIO
250 QAR2527.42500 NIO
500 QAR5054.85000 NIO
1000 QAR10109.70000 NIO
2000 QAR20219.40000 NIO
5000 QAR50548.50000 NIO
10000 QAR101097.00000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Qatari Rial
1 NIO0.09891 QAR
5 NIO0.49457 QAR
10 NIO0.98915 QAR
20 NIO1.97829 QAR
50 NIO4.94573 QAR
100 NIO9.89145 QAR
250 NIO24.72863 QAR
500 NIO49.45725 QAR
1000 NIO98.91450 QAR
2000 NIO197.82900 QAR
5000 NIO494.57250 QAR
10000 NIO989.14500 QAR