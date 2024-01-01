20 Nicaraguan córdobas to Omani rials

20 nio
0.209 omr

C$1.000 NIO = ر.ع.0.01045 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NIO to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01050.0105
Low0.01040.0104
Average0.01050.0105
Change-0.10%0.01%
1 NIO to OMR stats

The performance of NIO to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0105 and a 30 day low of 0.0104. This means the 30 day average was 0.0105. The change for NIO to OMR was -0.10.

The performance of NIO to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0105 and a 90 day low of 0.0104. This means the 90 day average was 0.0105. The change for NIO to OMR was 0.01.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Omani Rial
1 NIO0.01045 OMR
5 NIO0.05225 OMR
10 NIO0.10451 OMR
20 NIO0.20901 OMR
50 NIO0.52253 OMR
100 NIO1.04505 OMR
250 NIO2.61263 OMR
500 NIO5.22525 OMR
1000 NIO10.45050 OMR
2000 NIO20.90100 OMR
5000 NIO52.25250 OMR
10000 NIO104.50500 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 OMR95.68880 NIO
5 OMR478.44400 NIO
10 OMR956.88800 NIO
20 OMR1,913.77600 NIO
50 OMR4,784.44000 NIO
100 OMR9,568.88000 NIO
250 OMR23,922.20000 NIO
500 OMR47,844.40000 NIO
1000 OMR95,688.80000 NIO
2000 OMR191,377.60000 NIO
5000 OMR478,444.00000 NIO
10000 OMR956,888.00000 NIO