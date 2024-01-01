5 Nicaraguan córdobas to Brazilian reais

Convert NIO to BRL at the real exchange rate

5 nio
0.78 brl

C$1.000 NIO = R$0.1555 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NIO to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15620.1562
Low0.14700.1378
Average0.15080.1462
Change4.81%12.83%
1 NIO to BRL stats

The performance of NIO to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1562 and a 30 day low of 0.1470. This means the 30 day average was 0.1508. The change for NIO to BRL was 4.81.

The performance of NIO to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1562 and a 90 day low of 0.1378. This means the 90 day average was 0.1462. The change for NIO to BRL was 12.83.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Nicaraguan córdobas to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NIO in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NIO to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Brazilian Real
1 NIO0.15549 BRL
5 NIO0.77743 BRL
10 NIO1.55486 BRL
20 NIO3.10972 BRL
50 NIO7.77430 BRL
100 NIO15.54860 BRL
250 NIO38.87150 BRL
500 NIO77.74300 BRL
1000 NIO155.48600 BRL
2000 NIO310.97200 BRL
5000 NIO777.43000 BRL
10000 NIO1,554.86000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 BRL6.43146 NIO
5 BRL32.15730 NIO
10 BRL64.31460 NIO
20 BRL128.62920 NIO
50 BRL321.57300 NIO
100 BRL643.14600 NIO
250 BRL1,607.86500 NIO
500 BRL3,215.73000 NIO
1000 BRL6,431.46000 NIO
2000 BRL12,862.92000 NIO
5000 BRL32,157.30000 NIO
10000 BRL64,314.60000 NIO