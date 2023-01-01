250 Malaysian ringgits to Croatian kunas

Convert MYR to HRK at the real exchange rate

250 myr
371.97 hrk

1.00000 MYR = 1.48788 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:15 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MYR to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 HRK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867551.04887.22981.435711.657570.963518.9557
1GBP1.1526711.208100.5471.65491.910641.110621.8497
1USD0.95420.827815183.23451.369951.581650.919418.0875
1INR0.0114640.009945570.012014210.01645890.01900240.01104590.217308

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Croatian Kuna
1 MYR1.48788 HRK
5 MYR7.43940 HRK
10 MYR14.87880 HRK
20 MYR29.75760 HRK
50 MYR74.39400 HRK
100 MYR148.78800 HRK
250 MYR371.97000 HRK
500 MYR743.94000 HRK
1000 MYR1487.88000 HRK
2000 MYR2975.76000 HRK
5000 MYR7439.40000 HRK
10000 MYR14878.80000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Malaysian Ringgit
1 HRK0.67210 MYR
5 HRK3.36048 MYR
10 HRK6.72096 MYR
20 HRK13.44192 MYR
50 HRK33.60480 MYR
100 HRK67.20960 MYR
250 HRK168.02400 MYR
500 HRK336.04800 MYR
1000 HRK672.09600 MYR
2000 HRK1344.19200 MYR
5000 HRK3360.48000 MYR
10000 HRK6720.96000 MYR