1 Malaysian ringgit to British pounds sterling

Convert MYR to GBP at the real exchange rate

1 myr
0.18 gbp

1.00000 MYR = 0.17505 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:33 UTC
MYR to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / British Pound Sterling
1 MYR0.17505 GBP
5 MYR0.87524 GBP
10 MYR1.75048 GBP
20 MYR3.50096 GBP
50 MYR8.75240 GBP
100 MYR17.50480 GBP
250 MYR43.76200 GBP
500 MYR87.52400 GBP
1000 MYR175.04800 GBP
2000 MYR350.09600 GBP
5000 MYR875.24000 GBP
10000 MYR1750.48000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Malaysian Ringgit
1 GBP5.71273 MYR
5 GBP28.56365 MYR
10 GBP57.12730 MYR
20 GBP114.25460 MYR
50 GBP285.63650 MYR
100 GBP571.27300 MYR
250 GBP1428.18250 MYR
500 GBP2856.36500 MYR
1000 GBP5712.73000 MYR
2000 GBP11425.46000 MYR
5000 GBP28563.65000 MYR
10000 GBP57127.30000 MYR