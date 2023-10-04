500 Malaysian ringgits to Egyptian pounds

Convert MYR to EGP at the real exchange rate

500 myr
3264.32 egp

1.00000 MYR = 6.52863 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:25 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MYR to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 EGP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86751.047187.16631.435781.658380.9636519.0018
1GBP1.1527411.20705100.4811.655111.91171.1108421.9045
1USD0.9550.828466183.24541.37121.583780.920318.1471
1INR0.01147230.009952090.012012710.01647180.01902550.01105530.217995

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Egyptian Pound
1 MYR6.52863 EGP
5 MYR32.64315 EGP
10 MYR65.28630 EGP
20 MYR130.57260 EGP
50 MYR326.43150 EGP
100 MYR652.86300 EGP
250 MYR1632.15750 EGP
500 MYR3264.31500 EGP
1000 MYR6528.63000 EGP
2000 MYR13057.26000 EGP
5000 MYR32643.15000 EGP
10000 MYR65286.30000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Malaysian Ringgit
1 EGP0.15317 MYR
5 EGP0.76586 MYR
10 EGP1.53172 MYR
20 EGP3.06344 MYR
50 EGP7.65860 MYR
100 EGP15.31720 MYR
250 EGP38.29300 MYR
500 EGP76.58600 MYR
1000 EGP153.17200 MYR
2000 EGP306.34400 MYR
5000 EGP765.86000 MYR
10000 EGP1531.72000 MYR