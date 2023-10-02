20 Malaysian ringgits to Australian dollars

Convert MYR to AUD at the real exchange rate

20 myr
6.70 aud

1.00000 MYR = 0.33478 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:50 UTC
MYR to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 AUD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Australian Dollar
1 MYR0.33478 AUD
5 MYR1.67388 AUD
10 MYR3.34776 AUD
20 MYR6.69552 AUD
50 MYR16.73880 AUD
100 MYR33.47760 AUD
250 MYR83.69400 AUD
500 MYR167.38800 AUD
1000 MYR334.77600 AUD
2000 MYR669.55200 AUD
5000 MYR1673.88000 AUD
10000 MYR3347.76000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 AUD2.98707 MYR
5 AUD14.93535 MYR
10 AUD29.87070 MYR
20 AUD59.74140 MYR
50 AUD149.35350 MYR
100 AUD298.70700 MYR
250 AUD746.76750 MYR
500 AUD1493.53500 MYR
1000 AUD2987.07000 MYR
2000 AUD5974.14000 MYR
5000 AUD14935.35000 MYR
10000 AUD29870.70000 MYR