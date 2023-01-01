100 Mexican pesos to Philippine pesos

Convert MXN to PHP at the real exchange rate

100 mxn
326.06 php

1.00000 MXN = 3.26063 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:7 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MXN to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 PHP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866451.058788.04651.436291.648550.96618.4282
1GBP1.1541311.22185101.6151.657621.90261.1148921.268
1USD0.944550.818431183.16471.356651.557150.912517.4064
1INR0.01135760.009841090.012024310.01631280.01872370.01097220.2093

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Philippine Peso
1 MXN3.26063 PHP
5 MXN16.30315 PHP
10 MXN32.60630 PHP
20 MXN65.21260 PHP
50 MXN163.03150 PHP
100 MXN326.06300 PHP
250 MXN815.15750 PHP
500 MXN1630.31500 PHP
1000 MXN3260.63000 PHP
2000 MXN6521.26000 PHP
5000 MXN16303.15000 PHP
10000 MXN32606.30000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mexican Peso
1 PHP0.30669 MXN
5 PHP1.53344 MXN
10 PHP3.06689 MXN
20 PHP6.13378 MXN
50 PHP15.33445 MXN
100 PHP30.66890 MXN
250 PHP76.67225 MXN
500 PHP153.34450 MXN
1000 PHP306.68900 MXN
2000 PHP613.37800 MXN
5000 PHP1533.44500 MXN
10000 PHP3066.89000 MXN