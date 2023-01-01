2000 Mexican pesos to Guyanaese dollars

Convert MXN to GYD at the real exchange rate

2,000 mxn
24,034 gyd

1.00000 MXN = 12.01700 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:24 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MXN to GYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 GYD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.05787.88961.435511.64860.9676518.4023
1GBP1.1532711.21905101.3641.655591.901351.1159621.2235
1USD0.94610.820311183.151.35811.55970.9154517.4099
1INR0.01137790.009865430.012026510.01633310.01875760.01100960.209379

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Guyanaese Dollar
1 MXN12.01700 GYD
5 MXN60.08500 GYD
10 MXN120.17000 GYD
20 MXN240.34000 GYD
50 MXN600.85000 GYD
100 MXN1201.70000 GYD
250 MXN3004.25000 GYD
500 MXN6008.50000 GYD
1000 MXN12017.00000 GYD
2000 MXN24034.00000 GYD
5000 MXN60085.00000 GYD
10000 MXN120170.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 GYD0.08322 MXN
5 GYD0.41608 MXN
10 GYD0.83215 MXN
20 GYD1.66431 MXN
50 GYD4.16077 MXN
100 GYD8.32154 MXN
250 GYD20.80385 MXN
500 GYD41.60770 MXN
1000 GYD83.21540 MXN
2000 GYD166.43080 MXN
5000 GYD416.07700 MXN
10000 GYD832.15400 MXN