1 Mexican peso to Guernsey pounds

Convert MXN to GGP at the real exchange rate

1 mxn
0.05 ggp

1.00000 MXN = 0.04589 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:30
Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.910451.357383.3160.7880220.876351.509554.8739
1 EUR1.0983511.4907991.51010.865550.962551.658015.35325
1 CAD0.7367570.670785161.38360.5805810.6456571.112173.59088
1 INR0.01200250.01092780.01629110.009458230.01051840.01811830.058499

How to convert Mexican pesos to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Guernsey pound
1 MXN0.04589 GGP
5 MXN0.22945 GGP
10 MXN0.45889 GGP
20 MXN0.91778 GGP
50 MXN2.29446 GGP
100 MXN4.58892 GGP
250 MXN11.47230 GGP
500 MXN22.94460 GGP
1000 MXN45.88920 GGP
2000 MXN91.77840 GGP
5000 MXN229.44600 GGP
10000 MXN458.89200 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Mexican Peso
1 GGP21.79160 MXN
5 GGP108.95800 MXN
10 GGP217.91600 MXN
20 GGP435.83200 MXN
50 GGP1089.58000 MXN
100 GGP2179.16000 MXN
250 GGP5447.90000 MXN
500 GGP10895.80000 MXN
1000 GGP21791.60000 MXN
2000 GGP43583.20000 MXN
5000 GGP108958.00000 MXN
10000 GGP217916.00000 MXN