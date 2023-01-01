10 Malawian kwachas to Tanzanian shillings

Convert MWK to TZS at the real exchange rate

10 mwk
21.64 tzs

1.00000 MWK = 2.16411 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:25 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MWK to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MWK → 0 TZS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86741.045787.04071.434231.658660.9652518.9924
1GBP1.1528711.20545100.3381.653331.912051.1128121.8939
1USD0.95630.829566183.23681.371551.586170.9230518.1624
1INR0.01148890.009966330.012013910.01647770.01905610.01108940.218202

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwachas

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MWK2.16411 TZS
5 MWK10.82055 TZS
10 MWK21.64110 TZS
20 MWK43.28220 TZS
50 MWK108.20550 TZS
100 MWK216.41100 TZS
250 MWK541.02750 TZS
500 MWK1082.05500 TZS
1000 MWK2164.11000 TZS
2000 MWK4328.22000 TZS
5000 MWK10820.55000 TZS
10000 MWK21641.10000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Malawian Kwacha
1 TZS0.46208 MWK
5 TZS2.31042 MWK
10 TZS4.62084 MWK
20 TZS9.24168 MWK
50 TZS23.10420 MWK
100 TZS46.20840 MWK
250 TZS115.52100 MWK
500 TZS231.04200 MWK
1000 TZS462.08400 MWK
2000 TZS924.16800 MWK
5000 TZS2310.42000 MWK
10000 TZS4620.84000 MWK