100 Tanzanian shillings to Malawian kwachas

Convert TZS to MWK at the real exchange rate

100 tzs
46.24 mwk

1.00000 TZS = 0.46236 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:32 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TZS to MWK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 MWK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866351.0510587.49731.445821.657550.9639518.9688
1GBP1.1542711.2132100.9961.668881.913261.1126621.8952
1USD0.95150.824266183.24751.37561.577040.917118.0475
1INR0.01142890.00990140.012012410.01652420.0189440.01101650.216793

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Malawian Kwacha
1 TZS0.46236 MWK
5 TZS2.31178 MWK
10 TZS4.62357 MWK
20 TZS9.24714 MWK
50 TZS23.11785 MWK
100 TZS46.23570 MWK
250 TZS115.58925 MWK
500 TZS231.17850 MWK
1000 TZS462.35700 MWK
2000 TZS924.71400 MWK
5000 TZS2311.78500 MWK
10000 TZS4623.57000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MWK2.16283 TZS
5 MWK10.81415 TZS
10 MWK21.62830 TZS
20 MWK43.25660 TZS
50 MWK108.14150 TZS
100 MWK216.28300 TZS
250 MWK540.70750 TZS
500 MWK1081.41500 TZS
1000 MWK2162.83000 TZS
2000 MWK4325.66000 TZS
5000 MWK10814.15000 TZS
10000 MWK21628.30000 TZS