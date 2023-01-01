2000 Malawian kwachas to Japanese yen

Convert MWK to JPY at the real exchange rate

2000 mwk
259 jpy

1.00000 MWK = 0.12948 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:56 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MWK to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MWK → 0 JPY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.0467587.13531.434881.658740.9650518.9205
1GBP1.153611.2076100.5251.655381.913641.1132821.828
1USD0.955350.828089183.24371.37081.584660.921918.0755
1INR0.01147640.009947770.012012910.01646730.01903640.01107470.21714

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwachas

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Japanese Yen
1 MWK0.12948 JPY
5 MWK0.64741 JPY
10 MWK1.29483 JPY
20 MWK2.58966 JPY
50 MWK6.47415 JPY
100 MWK12.94830 JPY
250 MWK32.37075 JPY
500 MWK64.74150 JPY
1000 MWK129.48300 JPY
2000 MWK258.96600 JPY
5000 MWK647.41500 JPY
10000 MWK1294.83000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Malawian Kwacha
100 JPY772.30400 MWK
1000 JPY7723.04000 MWK
1500 JPY11584.56000 MWK
2000 JPY15446.08000 MWK
3000 JPY23169.12000 MWK
5000 JPY38615.20000 MWK
5400 JPY41704.41600 MWK
10000 JPY77230.40000 MWK
15000 JPY115845.60000 MWK
20000 JPY154460.80000 MWK
25000 JPY193076.00000 MWK
30000 JPY231691.20000 MWK