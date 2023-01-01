10 thousand Malawian kwachas to Egyptian pounds

Convert MWK to EGP at the real exchange rate

10000 mwk
268.54 egp

1.00000 MWK = 0.02685 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:32 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MWK to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MWK → 0 EGP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.0471587.15191.43481.657670.9650518.9144
1GBP1.153811.20815100.5521.655411.912541.1134821.8225
1USD0.954950.827712183.22771.37021.583030.921618.0627
1INR0.01147420.009945150.012015210.01646330.01902050.01107320.217028

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwachas

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Egyptian Pound
1 MWK0.02685 EGP
5 MWK0.13427 EGP
10 MWK0.26854 EGP
20 MWK0.53709 EGP
50 MWK1.34272 EGP
100 MWK2.68544 EGP
250 MWK6.71360 EGP
500 MWK13.42720 EGP
1000 MWK26.85440 EGP
2000 MWK53.70880 EGP
5000 MWK134.27200 EGP
10000 MWK268.54400 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Malawian Kwacha
1 EGP37.23780 MWK
5 EGP186.18900 MWK
10 EGP372.37800 MWK
20 EGP744.75600 MWK
50 EGP1861.89000 MWK
100 EGP3723.78000 MWK
250 EGP9309.45000 MWK
500 EGP18618.90000 MWK
1000 EGP37237.80000 MWK
2000 EGP74475.60000 MWK
5000 EGP186189.00000 MWK
10000 EGP372378.00000 MWK