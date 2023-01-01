20 Maldivian rufiyaas to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert MVR to XOF at the real exchange rate

20 mvr
810 xof

1.00000 MVR = 40.49160 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:6 UTC
MVR to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 XOF
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MVR40.49160 XOF
5 MVR202.45800 XOF
10 MVR404.91600 XOF
20 MVR809.83200 XOF
50 MVR2024.58000 XOF
100 MVR4049.16000 XOF
250 MVR10122.90000 XOF
500 MVR20245.80000 XOF
1000 MVR40491.60000 XOF
2000 MVR80983.20000 XOF
5000 MVR202458.00000 XOF
10000 MVR404916.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 XOF0.02470 MVR
5 XOF0.12348 MVR
10 XOF0.24696 MVR
20 XOF0.49393 MVR
50 XOF1.23483 MVR
100 XOF2.46965 MVR
250 XOF6.17413 MVR
500 XOF12.34825 MVR
1000 XOF24.69650 MVR
2000 XOF49.39300 MVR
5000 XOF123.48250 MVR
10000 XOF246.96500 MVR