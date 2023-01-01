20 Maldivian rufiyaas to Pakistani rupees
Convert MVR to PKR at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Pakistani rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Pakistani Rupee
|1 MVR
|18.41040 PKR
|5 MVR
|92.05200 PKR
|10 MVR
|184.10400 PKR
|20 MVR
|368.20800 PKR
|50 MVR
|920.52000 PKR
|100 MVR
|1841.04000 PKR
|250 MVR
|4602.60000 PKR
|500 MVR
|9205.20000 PKR
|1000 MVR
|18410.40000 PKR
|2000 MVR
|36820.80000 PKR
|5000 MVR
|92052.00000 PKR
|10000 MVR
|184104.00000 PKR