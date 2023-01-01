100 Maldivian rufiyaas to Philippine pesos

Convert MVR to PHP at the real exchange rate

100 mvr
366.85 php

1.00000 MVR = 3.66853 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:44 UTC
MVR to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 PHP
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.0465587.11881.434561.660270.9650518.9232
1GBP1.1532711.20695100.4711.654431.914731.1129621.8235
1USD0.955550.828535183.24381.370751.586420.9221518.0815
1INR0.01147860.009953110.012012910.01646670.01905750.01107770.217211

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Philippine Peso
1 MVR3.66853 PHP
5 MVR18.34265 PHP
10 MVR36.68530 PHP
20 MVR73.37060 PHP
50 MVR183.42650 PHP
100 MVR366.85300 PHP
250 MVR917.13250 PHP
500 MVR1834.26500 PHP
1000 MVR3668.53000 PHP
2000 MVR7337.06000 PHP
5000 MVR18342.65000 PHP
10000 MVR36685.30000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 PHP0.27259 MVR
5 PHP1.36295 MVR
10 PHP2.72589 MVR
20 PHP5.45178 MVR
50 PHP13.62945 MVR
100 PHP27.25890 MVR
250 PHP68.14725 MVR
500 PHP136.29450 MVR
1000 PHP272.58900 MVR
2000 PHP545.17800 MVR
5000 PHP1362.94500 MVR
10000 PHP2725.89000 MVR