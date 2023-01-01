50 Maldivian rufiyaas to Philippine pesos

Convert MVR to PHP at the real exchange rate

50 mvr
183.42 php

1.00000 MVR = 3.66847 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:45 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MVR to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 PHP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.046587.11171.434541.660060.96518.9244
1GBP1.1532711.20695100.4681.654491.914581.1129121.8259
1USD0.955550.828535183.2411.37081.586290.922118.0835
1INR0.01147950.009953450.012013310.01646780.01905660.01107750.217243

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Philippine Peso
1 MVR3.66847 PHP
5 MVR18.34235 PHP
10 MVR36.68470 PHP
20 MVR73.36940 PHP
50 MVR183.42350 PHP
100 MVR366.84700 PHP
250 MVR917.11750 PHP
500 MVR1834.23500 PHP
1000 MVR3668.47000 PHP
2000 MVR7336.94000 PHP
5000 MVR18342.35000 PHP
10000 MVR36684.70000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 PHP0.27259 MVR
5 PHP1.36296 MVR
10 PHP2.72593 MVR
20 PHP5.45186 MVR
50 PHP13.62965 MVR
100 PHP27.25930 MVR
250 PHP68.14825 MVR
500 PHP136.29650 MVR
1000 PHP272.59300 MVR
2000 PHP545.18600 MVR
5000 PHP1362.96500 MVR
10000 PHP2725.93000 MVR