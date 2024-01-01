10 Philippine pesos to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert PHP to MVR at the real exchange rate

10 php
2.71 mvr

1.000 PHP = 0.2705 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.721.4651.6550.96917.889
1 GBP1.17111.244103.8921.7161.9381.13420.948
1 USD0.9410.804183.5251.381.5580.91216.841
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 PHP0.27055 MVR
5 PHP1.35274 MVR
10 PHP2.70547 MVR
20 PHP5.41094 MVR
50 PHP13.52735 MVR
100 PHP27.05470 MVR
250 PHP67.63675 MVR
500 PHP135.27350 MVR
1000 PHP270.54700 MVR
2000 PHP541.09400 MVR
5000 PHP1,352.73500 MVR
10000 PHP2,705.47000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Philippine Peso
1 MVR3.69621 PHP
5 MVR18.48105 PHP
10 MVR36.96210 PHP
20 MVR73.92420 PHP
50 MVR184.81050 PHP
100 MVR369.62100 PHP
250 MVR924.05250 PHP
500 MVR1,848.10500 PHP
1000 MVR3,696.21000 PHP
2000 MVR7,392.42000 PHP
5000 MVR18,481.05000 PHP
10000 MVR36,962.10000 PHP