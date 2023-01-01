5000 Maldivian rufiyaas to Lebanese pounds

Convert MVR to LBP at the real exchange rate

5000 mvr
4860930 lbp

1.00000 MVR = 972.18600 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:28 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MVR to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 LBP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.046287.0771.434551.660370.96518.9174
1GBP1.1531411.20645100.4151.654281.91471.1127821.815
1USD0.955850.828878183.23171.37121.587050.922418.082
1INR0.01148410.009958680.012014710.01647450.01906790.01108230.217249

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Lebanese Pound
1 MVR972.18600 LBP
5 MVR4860.93000 LBP
10 MVR9721.86000 LBP
20 MVR19443.72000 LBP
50 MVR48609.30000 LBP
100 MVR97218.60000 LBP
250 MVR243046.50000 LBP
500 MVR486093.00000 LBP
1000 MVR972186.00000 LBP
2000 MVR1944372.00000 LBP
5000 MVR4860930.00000 LBP
10000 MVR9721860.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 LBP0.00103 MVR
5 LBP0.00514 MVR
10 LBP0.01029 MVR
20 LBP0.02057 MVR
50 LBP0.05143 MVR
100 LBP0.10286 MVR
250 LBP0.25715 MVR
500 LBP0.51430 MVR
1000 LBP1.02861 MVR
2000 LBP2.05722 MVR
5000 LBP5.14305 MVR
10000 LBP10.28610 MVR