1 Maldivian rufiyaa to South Korean wons

Convert MVR to KRW at the real exchange rate

1 mvr
88 krw

1.00000 MVR = 88.02260 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:23 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MVR to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 KRW
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867151.0462587.0931.434511.660320.9649518.915
1GBP1.153211.20655100.4371.65431.91471.1127821.8131
1USD0.95580.828809183.2431.37111.586920.922318.0789
1INR0.0114820.009956510.01201310.01647110.01906380.01107960.217182

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaa

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / South Korean Won
1 MVR88.02260 KRW
5 MVR440.11300 KRW
10 MVR880.22600 KRW
20 MVR1760.45200 KRW
50 MVR4401.13000 KRW
100 MVR8802.26000 KRW
250 MVR22005.65000 KRW
500 MVR44011.30000 KRW
1000 MVR88022.60000 KRW
2000 MVR176045.20000 KRW
5000 MVR440113.00000 KRW
10000 MVR880226.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 KRW0.01136 MVR
5 KRW0.05680 MVR
10 KRW0.11361 MVR
20 KRW0.22721 MVR
50 KRW0.56803 MVR
100 KRW1.13607 MVR
250 KRW2.84017 MVR
500 KRW5.68035 MVR
1000 KRW11.36070 MVR
2000 KRW22.72140 MVR
5000 KRW56.80350 MVR
10000 KRW113.60700 MVR