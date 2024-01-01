Mongolian tugriks to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert MNT to ILS at the real exchange rate

₮1.000 MNT = ₪0.001095 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:59
MNT to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ILS
1 MNT to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00110.0011
Low0.00110.0011
Average0.00110.0011
Change-1.41%0.45%
1 MNT to ILS stats

The performance of MNT to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0011 and a 30 day low of 0.0011. This means the 30 day average was 0.0011. The change for MNT to ILS was -1.41.

The performance of MNT to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0011 and a 90 day low of 0.0011. This means the 90 day average was 0.0011. The change for MNT to ILS was 0.45.

Top currencies

 USDGBPAUDNZDZAREURINRCAD
1 USD10.791.5351.70118.1080.94884.4081.397
1 GBP1.26511.9432.15222.9151.2106.8131.768
1 AUD0.6510.51511.10811.7970.61854.9870.91
1 NZD0.5880.4650.903110.6470.55749.6270.821

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MNT0.00110 ILS
5 MNT0.00548 ILS
10 MNT0.01095 ILS
20 MNT0.02191 ILS
50 MNT0.05477 ILS
100 MNT0.10954 ILS
250 MNT0.27384 ILS
500 MNT0.54769 ILS
1000 MNT1.09537 ILS
2000 MNT2.19074 ILS
5000 MNT5.47685 ILS
10000 MNT10.95370 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Mongolian Tugrik
1 ILS912.93000 MNT
5 ILS4,564.65000 MNT
10 ILS9,129.30000 MNT
20 ILS18,258.60000 MNT
50 ILS45,646.50000 MNT
100 ILS91,293.00000 MNT
250 ILS228,232.50000 MNT
500 ILS456,465.00000 MNT
1000 ILS912,930.00000 MNT
2000 ILS1,825,860.00000 MNT
5000 ILS4,564,650.00000 MNT
10000 ILS9,129,300.00000 MNT